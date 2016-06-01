Introducing SmartFem Television

Posted By SmartFemTV

Lea Woodford, founder and CEO of SmartFem magazine is on a quest to meet some of the most influential people in today’s world. Lea will be talking to women and companies that understand the fierce brand loyalty of the female consumer.

Keep an eye on the C-SuiteTV network for upcoming exclusive SmartFem TV interviews.

SmartFem TV would like to thank our official sponsor… Airpark Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Scottsdale, AZ.